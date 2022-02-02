Marcie Kiel

Marcie A (DeBruin) Kiel, age 68, of Blaine passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Bellingham from unexpected complications following surgery.

Marcie was born in Sioux City, Iowa on Sept. 30, 1953 to parents Henry and Henrietta DeBruin. The family moved to the Lynden area in 1960. Marcie graduated from Lynden High School in 1971.

Marcie is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Stanley Kiel.

Marcie is survived by her three children, Jason Blankers (Angie), Laurel Nickerson (Jason V), Holly Kiel; five grandsons, Jake, Sam, Max, Cole, and Wes; sister Mary Duren (Tim) and brother Harvey DeBruin.

Her joys in life were gardening, reading, the outdoors, feeding the birds and journaling.

Above all, nothing compared to the love Marcie had for her grandbabies and time spent with them made her happier than anything in life. Marcie had the gift of gab and was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone.

Marcie easily made friends and will be missed by everyone who was privileged to know and love her.

A private memorial will be held in the spring when the flowers are blooming and the sun is shining.