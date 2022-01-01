Maria Rekers

Our beloved mom and oma, Ria Rekers, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Maria Theresia Rekers, known to all as Ria, was born Feb. 19, 1933 in Uden, Holland.

Ria grew up in a large family as one of 11 siblings. In her early 20s, Ria met the love her life, Harry Rekers, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1955.

Taking a big leap of faith, the newlyweds made the difficult and courageous decision to leave Holland and immigrated to the U.S. in 1959. They started out in Bethel, Alaska for a few months before moving to Seattle. It was there that their four children, Parry, Tanya, Anita, and Monique were born.

In 1974, they moved the family to a little town called Ferndale. Ria would often comment on the “healthy country air” whenever driving near a cow field. Ferndale quickly became home, and Ria became an active and well-loved member of her community.

Not one to be still, Ria soon helped to form a walking group that would meet three mornings a week for a brisk walk, then coffee and maybe even a healthy doughnut, at Haggen.

Although it was no easy task to keep up with Ria, this group ended up walking the hills of Ferndale together for more than 30 years. Always one to challenge herself, Ria took her walking to the next level and joined a hiking group that trekked all over the Pacific Northwest and even hiked into the Grand Canyon.

At the age of 80, she followed in the footsteps of St. James as she walked the 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain. Ria’s other hobbies included reading, gardening, playing bridge, and quilting.

Ria had a deep faith and was very active in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was always quick to help in any way she could, and she taught us the importance of service to others.

Along with her daily acts of kindness, Ria served on the board of Habitat for Humanity, she participated in the Days for Girls program, and loved being a baby cuddler at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Ria’s greatest joy in life was her family. She and Harry were married 53 years before he passed away in 2008. Together, they built an amazing family, and nothing made them happier than sharing adventures and celebrations, with their kids (Parry/MaryEllen, Tanya/Gary, Anita/Scott, Monique/Bob) and their grandkids. Oma, as she was known by many, was blessed with eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. Oma truly treasured her time with them.

Our family will miss her beyond what words can express, yet we are so thankful and blessed by the life we shared with her. We will always be inspired by her strength and love and we take great comfort in knowing that she is at peace in the arms of the Lord – and together with dad once again.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Feb. 4 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To share your memories and condolences please visit Ria’s online obituary at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.