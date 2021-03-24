Marie Bonsen

After battling cancer three times in the past 19 years, Marie E. Bonsen, having fought the good fight, went home March 20, 2021. Her last weeks were spent surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and such a steady stream of siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that scheduling was required! She loved every minute of it, and it was a fitting farewell for someone who never missed an opportunity for a cheery hello and a friendly chat.

Marie was born in Lynden on Oct. 30, 1941, to parents Peter and Catherine (Van Loo) Bovenkamp. In 1960 she graduated from Lynden Christian High School, and in 1962 received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from Bellingham Technical School. She worked as a lab tech for St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham and at Providence Hospital in Everett.

On Sept. 3, 1965, she married the love of her life, Bill Bonsen, and they had 52 years of love and laughter together. After marriage, the couple moved to Snohomish for 13 years and had three children, Coni, Greg and Grant. In 1976 they moved back to Lynden, and with her daughter in school and two sons playing sports, Marie became an avid Lynden Lions fan spending countless hours at basketball and baseball games long into retirement. She worked several years at Ina Jean Fashions in downtown Lynden and became the go-to fashionista, always dressed to a T. She then went to work for the Lynden School District for 24 years, serving lunches to the hundreds of kids she called by name. “Mrs. Bonsen” was always a favorite.

Marie’s home was always the hub for family gatherings and holidays, and it was “the place to be” on Saturday nights. Being from a large family of eight and having close to a hundred first cousins in Lynden, Marie was a master at Dutch bingo, a highly prized skill. Add in her lifelong school friends, her working buddies, her Bible study ladies and 45 years at First Reformed Church, nobody could beat her! Family and friends — that was Marie’s life.

Marie is survived by her children, Coni (Bruce) Van Beek of Lynden, Greg (Shawna) Bonsen of Bellingham, Grant (Mariisa) Bonsen of Lynden, and James Ivans of Beaverton, Oregon; grandchildren Brittany, John, Kayla, Shane, Nicole, Zeke, Luke, Macie, Emerie and Cash; great-grandchildren Annyka, Hazel, Emalynn and James; and numerous nephews and nieces. Marie will be greatly missed by her sisters, Kathy (Russ) and Trudy (Jim), brothers Bert (Norma Jo), Ed, and Arnie (Lavonne); and long-time sisters-in-law Char (Woody) and Carol (Marv). Marie will also be missed by her beloved Bonsens, both in Lynden and on the east side of the mountains.

Gone ahead of Marie were her loving husband Bill and their twins; her parents; brothers Herm and Pete; sisters-in-law Ann and Eva; and niece Makenna Bovenkamp.

You are invited to join family and friends for a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, at First Reformed Church with Pastor Ryan Bajema officiating; a reception will follow. Masks required. Burial will precede at 3:15 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery. You are invited to participate by watching Marie’s service livestreamed on First Reformed Church’s website at www.lyndenfrc.org.

Memorials may be made to the Mission Fund, First Reformed Church, 610 Grover St., Lynden, WA 98264; or PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center, 3301 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

You are invited to share your memories of Marie by signing the online guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.