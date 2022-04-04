Marion Carr

On Sunday, April 17, Marion Davis Carr passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 91 years old.

Marion was a Whatcom native, born to Frank and Grace (Pattinson) Davis on Nov. 26, 1930.

She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1948. Marion spent many of her adult years working and raising a family in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Marion proudly worked and retired from AT&T, initially as a phone operator and ended her career as a manager.

Marion married James Carr, the love of her life, in 1982. They spent many years together living in Lynden.

Marion was fortunate to be able to travel the world with those she loved. She was able to see the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China, and the tulip fields of the Netherlands.

Marion loved gardening and spending time with her family. We will always remember how she answered the phone with “good morning” regardless of the time of day, her love of black licorice, and her amazing cheesecake.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Evelyn Felix and Gayle Davis, brother Gary Davis, husbands Roy Banta, Les Goodwin, and Jim Carr, son Leslie Goodwin and grandson Steve Richards.

Marion is survived by children Barbara (Earl) Handcock, James Banta, Debbie (Dan) Pereira, and brother Glenn Davis. Marion was a grandma to Greg (Debbie) Richards, Mike (Heather) Richards, Dan (Jenn) Pereira, Amy (James) Clevenger, and Jim Banta. Marion was a daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandma, great-grandma, and a great-great grandma. She loved and was deeply loved by all.

Celebration of life services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Whatcom Hospice House, for the kindness, dignity, and amazing care she received during her final days.

None