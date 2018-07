Mark Anderson, a longtime Whatcom County resident and Realtor, passed away Jan. 5, 2018 in Bellingham. Mark was born May 4, 1943 in Seattle to Albert and June Anderson. They moved to a home at Cherry Point where he grew up. He attended schools at Pt. Whitehorn for his elementary years, and Blaine middle and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now