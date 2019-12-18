Marlene Blankers (Walters) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Dec. 10, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Marlene was born in Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 7, 1937, to George and Dorina Walters nee Enaire. She was one of eight siblings, three boys and five girls. Marlene’s mother later married Baden Walford, giving her seven more siblings, four girls and three boys.

In 1953 Marlene married James Evoy and in 1959, along with their four children and her father, moved west to North Vancouver. Two more children were born there. She was widowed in 1975. She later met and married Lance Blankers of Lynden and began a new chapter of her life on their dairy farm where she wholeheartedly enjoyed the farm life for the next 40 years.

Marlene was a very active member of her church. She loved traveling and was very interested in British history. Her family was a source of pride and joy to her.

Marlene developed many long-lasting friendships over the years. She had a great love of gardening as witnessed by the spectacular rose gardens surrounding her home. She was an avid reader, always sharing her vast knowledge of wholistic medicine with family and friends and helping many in the process. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by siblings Jim Walters, Dorland, Tim, Pat Walford, Edna, Iris, Connie and Cindy nee Walford. She is also survived by her beloved husband, Lance; children Dianne (Calvin), Terry (Holly), Marc (Evelyn), Peter, Tim (Michele), Greg (Joanna) and stepdaughter Gayleen (Shawn); as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by an infant son, Mitchell, and great-granddaughter Shaine; siblings Ethel, Lorraine, Bernadette, Georgette nee Walters, Wilfred Walters, and infant John Walford.

Funeral arrangements are for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Mt. Baker Rotary Building on the Nothwest Washington Fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden.