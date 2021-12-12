Marsha Drain

Marsha Kay Drain passed away in her home Saturday, Dec. 11 at the age of 72. She was deeply loved and adored by her children and grandchildren.

Marsha leaves a legacy of faithfulness as she lived her entire life with an unwavering perseverance to know, love, and serve Jesus.

Marsha was born to Everett and Kay Gimmaka on Aug. 16, 1949. She attended and graduated from Bellevue Christian School.

After graduation, Marsha married Dennis Drain in 1968. Dennis and Marsha were married 51 years and lived in five different states. They eventually moved to Everson in 1992 and purchased Dunny’s Drive In which they owned and operated for 17 years.

Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, in 2019, and both of her parents.

She is survived by her children Kimberly (Brian) Martin, Darin (Jeannette) Drain, Amanda (Phil) Lohrer, Theresa (Bryan) Barquero, Andrew (Kelsee) Drain, and Orianne (Dusty) Timmermans; 16 grandchildren, brother Mel (Carol) Gimmaka, sisters Barb (John) Borton and Beth (Bennet) King, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Rome Community Church on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.