Marsha Miller, age 72, passed into her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, after an eight-year battle with cancer. She was able to stay in her Lynden home under the constant care of her son and daughter-in-law.

Marsha was born Jan. 31, 1952, in Bellingham to Peter Jr. and Betty Weg. She was the second of six children. Marsha spent her childhood years on the family farm on Double Ditch Road. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1970 and began working at Rainier Bank soon after.

Marsha married Doug Miller in May 1974 and would welcome a son, Jordan, in October 1983. They were later divorced. Marsha was employed at Everson Auction Market and B & C Well Drilling. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Reformed Church.

Masha had many favorites: she enjoyed spending time in her yard and her love for flowers was displayed in the abundance of color in her yard. She enjoyed Milton, her bird, teaching him phrases and let him free fly around the house. She also loved watching her grandson play basketball.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Glenn Bos. She is survived by her son Jordan (Nicole), grandson Paxton; five siblings Sharon Oppewall, Rick Weg (Carol), Jan Bos (Glenn deceased), Lonnie Postma (Brian), and Debra Luna (Dan); aunts, uncles, and many nieces and nephews.

Marsha’s memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at First Christian Reformed Church.

Memorials made in Marsha’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929 or Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.