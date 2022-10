Martin Brester, age 84, a lifetime resident of Whatcom County, passed away suddenly at his home on Sept. 15. Martin was born Dec. 19, 1937 and is survived by his children Tonya Decker and Bill Brester along with his companion of 45 years, Doris Pomeroy and her children Tess McBride Perkins and Sherri Sobkowich, sisters Dixie Downing and Rosemary Doane along with numerous niece’s nephews and grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.