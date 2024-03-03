Marty Lynn Allbaugh Sept. 10, 1958-March 19, 2024, of Everson, died unexpectedly at his home. Marty was born to Lawrence and Alma Allbaugh at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham. He married his late wife Kathy on Sept. 21, 1990 and together they raised their family. Over the years they worked side by side to build a beautiful park that they could share with the people that they loved.

Marty worked as a mechanic in Whatcom County for over 40 years, part of that time at Everson White Farm Equipment and in more recent years for himself at MLA. He was a part of the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association, where he enjoyed participating in tractor pulls with his 1974 White tractor, which was the first White tractor to be sold in Whatcom County.

Marty was the best Pa, always prioritizing his grandkids, fixing their cars and trucks, attending their games and practices and trying to celebrate them in whatever way that he could.

Marty was always looking for ways to help, selfless and giving, he loved his community, his family and his friends. He will be missed by his children, Jessica and Brian Jager, Matt and Lani Allbaugh and Emily and Jamie Elsbree. But more than that he will be remembered as Pa by his grandkids, Elliot, Grace, Caden, Layla, Josh, Luke and Zach; he loved them more than anything.

A celebration of life will be held April 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Berthusen Park in Lynden in the antique tractor pavilion, to those that considered Marty to be family or a friend.