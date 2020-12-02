Marvin Polinder was born in Bellingham to Alroy and Ida (Ashe) Polinder on Oct. 24, 1960.

He attended Ferndale High School and owned his own trucking business. Marvin was known for his skill as a heavy equipment mechanic and was president of the Custer Lawn Draggers Association (lawn mower racing). A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and camping as well spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death was his father, Alroy; uncles Donald Polinder and Robert Polinder; aunt Darlene Polinder; paternal grandparents Albert and Evelyn Polinder; maternal grandparents Charlie and Mary Ashe; and numerous other aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his sons Justin Polinder and Jaime (Michelle) Polinder; daughter Jessica (Kyle Lukes) Polinder; mother Ida Polinder; four sisters; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marvin’s name to PeaceHealth Cancer Center or Whatcom Hospice.

