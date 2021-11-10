Mary Ann Vanden Bos (Vander Ley) was born on Aug. 30, 1931 in New Holland, South Dakota.

She met Bill Vanden Bos at a Young People’s Society meeting and they were married on Dec. 6, 1949.

They were blessed with four sons. In 1966, when Bill felt called to enter the ministry, they moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan where he attended Calvin College and Seminary. After this training period they served churches in Sumas, WA, Newton, IA, and Bemis, SD.

After retirement they lived in Lynden, WA.

Throughout the many phases of her life, Mary had to adjust to fill many different roles, but she always did so with strength and determination. Mary will be remembered for her hospitality and for her fierce love for her family.

Mary’s life took her across the country and allowed her to use her gifts and talents in many ways.

Mary grew up on a farm and helped run the farm and the household for her father after her mother passed away.

Milking cows, feeding chickens, and preparing meals were all part of the day’s work.

After marriage to Bill, they established their own farm. Mary again helped with chores, kept the house running and kept track of four boys who didn’t always have the same ideas of proper behavior that she did.

The move to Michigan took her away from family and the small towns she grew up in.

At times she worked nights at a rest home to help cover expenses and still was always there in the morning to get breakfast for her children.

Being a pastor’s wife was a perfect fit for Mary, she and Bill truly were a team.

Her hospitality and visits were all part of the work for the churches they served.

Mary’s strength and determination were especially shown after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late 2012.

The prognosis for pancreatic cancer is usually quite dire, but she felt the Lord tell her that she would be healed. She was blessed with many more years, and cele-brated her 90th birthday in August.

Mary’s hospitality will long be remembered by her family and friends. It would be impossible to count the number of meals she prepared for people, the homemade bread she made, and the many cookies and bars that she shared.

It may never be known why even with the recipe, no one could get the Special K bars to turn out quite the way hers did.

Late in her life she still made sure to get to the store, or have someone go for her, so that she would always have some sort of treat for those who came to visit her.

Mary loved her family. Although Bill and Mary did not have that elusive daughter by birth, they were blessed with four wonderful daughters-in-law.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy to her later years. Mary was very proud of all of them and loved seeing or hearing about what was going on in their lives. She could never have enough pictures in her room to show off her descendants.

It is fitting that one of the last things she said to some family members was “I love, love, love each one of you. I love you all so much.” We all loved her as well.

Mary is survived by her four sons: Don (Marlene), Roland (Esther), Steve (Sherry), and Tim (Julie).

She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and her 14th great grandchild is expected in the near future. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill Vanden Bos.

For information on the memorial service this Friday, Nov. 12, please check the Gillies Funeral Home website at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.