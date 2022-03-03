Mary Anne Harriman, age 90, passed away Sunday, March 6 at Whatcom Hospice House. She is remembered as a mom who showed unlimited love and devotion to her three adopted children.

Mary Anne was born May 17, 1931 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Herman and Elizabeth (Atkinson) Shillington. She was the youngest and last living sibling of eight.

Mary Anne married Ronald Harriman in 1947 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She became a U.S. citizen in the early 1950s after her first child was born.

Mary Anne worked for many years as the receptionist at the Lynden Tribune. Mostly she was a homemaker and remembered fondly for her homemade pies and Yorkshire pudding.

Mary Anne was a member of the antique car club. She and Ron had many antique cars but her favorite was the red 1934 Ford Cabriolet. They would take their cars and travel to different car shows. Mary Anne enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing at the VFW, and especially attending Goshen Community Church.

Mary Anne is survived by sons Robert (Gail) Harriman and Norman (Lynne) Harriman, daughter Susan Hill-Powers, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Harriman, and grandson Ryon Harriman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Goshen Community Church.

Friends and family are invited to an open house reception on Friday, March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Goshen Community Church, 6459 Mission Road, Everson. A private family burial preceded at Ten Mile Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.