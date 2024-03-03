Mary Ardith (Hickey) Eiene, 85, of Everson died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2024.

Mary was born on Sept. 10, 1938 on the family farm south of the Nooksack River Bridge in Lynden to Arthur Hickey and Edith Marr.

Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Abercrombie, sister Hazel Dell DeVries, brothers Glenn (Rosalee), Paul, Jack, Earl (Pearl), and George Hickey. She is survived by her devoted husband George and brother David Hickey, children Jack Eiene, Fred (Kallie) Eiene, Mary Kay Phelps, and Melissa Eiene; grandchildren Jake (Jackie) Abercrombie, Kate (Jordan) Nelson, Vince Phelps (deceased), and Shelby (Jensen) Boehm. Great Grandkids, Taryn, Denten, and Aidan Abercrombie; Kimber, Geneva, and Haile Nelson; Bradley, Bella, and Thomas Boehm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary raised her family on a farm in Everson, taking great joy in gardening and yard work. In later years, she loved her garden, especially roses and tulips, snowmen, and a good red barn. She left a lasting legacy by teaching her family a great work ethic.

The family would like to honor Mary with a celebration of life June 15, 2024 at Berthusen Park from noon – 3 p.m. All are welcome.