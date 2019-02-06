Mary Boymook went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the age of 86.

Mary was born in the spring of 1932 to parents Julius and Ida (Fiks) Sonnenberg. She was the youngest of six children raised on a farm in Minitonas, Manitoba, Canada. Mary was very musical and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She loved arranging flowers, cooking and entertaining, and she had a sweet tooth.

Mary married Arthur Boymook and together they had two daughters, Nola and Nicole. Mary and Arthur were married 55 years before Arthur’s passing in 2012.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Nola (Mike) Weiss and Nicole Boymook; and her two grandchildren, Christopher and Taylor.

You are invited to Mary’s memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in Second Christian Reformed Church, 113 Eighth St., Lynden, with Pastor Ben deRegt officiating.

For further details, see Gilliesfuneralhome.com.