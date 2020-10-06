Mary Dell “Toots’ Taubenheim

Mary Dell “Toots” Den Adel Taubenheim, 79, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Skagit Valley Hospital, surrounded by family.

“Toots” was born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Sumas to Lewis and Ida Forthun. She graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1959. On Nov. 28, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Bob DenAdel, in Nooksack. In 1962 the family moved to Skagit County where they raised their four children. After a brief illness Bob passed away in December 1994. She married Chuck Taubenheim in 2000, and Chuck passed away in 2008.

“Toots” enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. The entire family loved everything she made, especially her potato salad and caramel corn. She was a talented painter and crafter. Mary’s greatest joy was her family. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley.

Survivors include: her children, Victoria Trefethen of Lynden, Bob (Cathy) DenAdel of Malott, WA, Doug (Lynn) DenAdel of Bow, WA and Diana (Lemoe) Aiumu of Auburn, WA; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers Dick (Barb) Forthun and Bud (Leona) Forthun; sisters-in-law Joyce Forthun and Delores Forthun; brother-in-law Gerald (Connie) DenAdel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul, Ed and Larry “Buck” Forthun; parents-in-law Harvey and Lena DenAdel; sister-in-law Clara (Bob) Compton; and grandson Robert Leroy Den Adel III.

A private family burial will be held at Greenhills Memorial Cemetery of Burlington. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or a favorite charity.

Please visit www.hulbushfuneralhome.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register. Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home of Burlington.