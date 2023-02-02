Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Mary Ellen Hill Roebuck, mother, longtime Lynden resident, and beloved third grade schoolteacher.

Mary was born July 19, 1952 in Port Angeles. She died on Jan. 19, nearly 10 years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Mary is survived by four siblings, her two daughters, Elise Roebuck and Vanessa Bronsema, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her dear friends.

A full obituary, including photos and service information, can be found at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.