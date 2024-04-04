Mary Eytzen was born Mary Evelyn Schroeder to Harry and Linda Schroeder in their home near Clayton, Washington on Sept. 30, 1937.

Mary joined Bob in heaven Saturday, April 13, 2024, after his own promotion on March 23, 2024, in the comfort of the wonderful caretakers at Lynden Christian Health Care Center and her four children all nearby.

A celebration of life will be held for Mary and Bob, 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2024 at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, 4460 Bay Road, Blaine. To view a more complete obituary and share memories of Mary, please visit the Sigs Funeral Services website.