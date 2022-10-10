Mary Kudsk, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 15. Her favorite saying was “Truth was always the right answer.” She loved to laugh and had lots of fun.

Mary was born to Gerrit and Elsie (Brouwer) VanZanten on Nov. 12, 1938. She graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1957 and went on to earn her bachelor of education and bachelor of arts in interior design at Western Washington University.

Mary taught at Sumas Christian School, then at Lynden Christian Schools in the second grade and in home economics.

Mary also was a realtor and managed a raspberry patch.

Mary and her husband James owned and managed many rental properties. She was known as his right-hand man. In recreation, they enjoyed pheasant hunting.

Mary was a member at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden and Hope in Christ Christian Reformed Church, Bellingham, teaching Bible study and catechism.

Mary enjoyed crewel embroidery, needlepoint, mending and ironed, and sewing as a hobby.

Mary was active campaigning for the Democratic party, and was on a community development advisory board of Bellingham.

Mary is survived by her son Lauren Kudsk (Cindy), and grandchildren Alexis, Andrew, Melissa, and Trevor. She will be greatly missed by sisters Anna Maas, Elsie Corwin, and Johanna Van Vuuren; brother Garret VanZanten III, and numerous other family members.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband James Kudsk, and siblings Augustina Berendsen, John VanZanten, Arend VanZanten, Garret VanZanten, Adriana Postma and Margaret VanZanten.

The graveside service was on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Monumenta Cemetery, as was a memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.