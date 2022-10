Mary Kudsk, age 83, went to be with her lord and savior on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Mary’s graveside service will be at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden with Pastor Robert Woodyard officiating.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.