Metdy ‘Agnes’ Shutt

Metdy Shutt entered into glory peacefully on May 11, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Metdy was born Dec. 11, 1934, to Henry and Maria (Boogaard) Hordyk in Oak Harbor. She grew up on a dairy farm near Oak Harbor and then as a teen the family moved to a dairy farm in the Lynden area.

Metdy met her spouse, Vernon Shutt, at a family wedding. They were married on Aug. 26, 1966, and enjoyed 54 blissful years. Together they raised five children.

Metdy lived her Christian faith out to the fullest. She had a true servant heart and left an amazing legacy for her family and friends. Metdy valued every chance to spend time with family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a huge heart for babies and little ones and did a lot of babysitting for people in the community. Metdy also enjoyed flower gardening, dolls, eagles, turtledoves (which she had most of her life). She loved taking walks with her husband; they could be seen walking all over Lynden almost on a daily basis.

Metdy attended First Christian Reformed Church of Lynden for many years. She loved Bible studies and spent many years, along with her sister Johanna, babysitting for the Bible study groups.

Metdy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Maria Hordyk; sisters Corrie Hordyk, Tena Rylaarsdam and Betty Haldemann; and brother Henry Hordyk.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon Shutt; daughter Mary (Roger) Plata and children Emily (Curt) Humphreys, Jesse Plata and Megan Plata; son Randy (Patti) Shutt and Randy’s children Shaina (Matt) Greene, Tanner Shutt and Mark Shutt; daughter Marlys (Gene) Sentkowski and children Keith and Kyle; son Mark (Carolyn) Shutt and children Bethany and Nathan; daughter Janice Shutt and child Wynter; and four great-grandchildren; sister Johanna Roosma; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Please share memories of Metdy in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Gillies Funeral Home. Graveside is at Monumenta Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First CRC. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.