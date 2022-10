Longtime Everson dairy farmer and owner of Breckenridge Farm stores, Michael A Gonser, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24 at the age of 65. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Gillies Funeral Home on Friday, Sept,. 30 at 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.