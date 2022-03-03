Michael Lange

Michael James Lange passed away at St. Joseph Hospital on Jan. 28 into the loving arms of his heavenly father.

Michael was born on Feb. 12, 1951 to Robert and Janet (Hicks) Lange and he had six siblings: Gwen (Bob) Brim, Bianca (Kevin) Maddux, David (significant other Jane) Lange, Kenneth (Marlys) Lange, Thomas (Sharon) Lange, and Ben (Carolyn) Lange.

Mike lived in Lynden and attended Lynden schools and Wenatchee Valley College.

Michael married Cheryl Ramey and they raised two children, Seth married to Stephanie (Diaz) Lange, and Jasmine Lange. They delightfully shared four granddaughters: Aliya, Claire, Isabella, and Mikaela.

Michael worked as a framer for Eldon Construction. He worked for the Lynden Post Office as a letter carrier and then postmaster at Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine, Point Roberts, and retiring from Everson Post Office.

Michael enjoyed serving at North County Christ the King. He so loved his church family. He served on mission trips to Haiti where he put his building experience to use. Michael loved studying God’s word, fishing, the art of fly tying, sports, woodworking, gardening, and helping others.

We celebrate you. We marvel at your will. We are forever grateful to have known you.

The memorial service was held at North County Christ the King, on Feb. 27.