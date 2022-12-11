Monday, Nov. 21, Michelle Forsythe-Young of Custer lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 62.

Michelle was a graduate of Ferndale High School.

For the past 30 years, Michelle lived on a small farm where she raised many animals including horses, and dogs.

Michelle actively supported the local FFA and 4-H Clubs by educating children on how to care for their horses and improve their riding skills.

For years, Michelle competed during the Lynden Fair with her own horses.

Michelle found joy in helping others. She volunteered in various places around the county, including Haynie Cemetery where she seasonally decorated the gates there.

Michelle enjoyed spending time with her friends whom she loved dearly. Her smile, laughter and presence will be greatly missed.

Michelle is survived by her brother Jon Forsythe, her niece Francis Robinson, and her nephew Jacob Robinson.

A celebration of life to honor Michelle will be held in the springtime, a season that she loved.

If you would like to make a donation in Michelle’s honor, make checks payable to Haynie Helping Hands, Haynie Cemetery, 8508 Valley View, Custer, WA 98240; or Whatcom Hospice House, 2806 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225, https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.