‘Mike’ O’Bryan IV

Heaven has gained a warrior.

The O’Bryan family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved William Michael O’Bryan IV (Mike).

He was with his wife and sons when he went home to his Lord and Savior on July 7.

A longtime resident of Everson, Mike was a devoted husband of 50 years and a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Mike is survived by wife Jackie, sons Mick and Jeremiah, as well as a large extended family.

For those who knew Mike, he was a force of nature with legendary love for his sweet wife and great passion for his family.

Our very own mountain man, Mike enjoyed boating with Jackie, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities, including four-wheeler adventures on his property, hunting, running and keeping fit.

Mike was born Oct. 13, 1952 in Richland, Washington.

He graduated from Kennewick High School in 1971 and married Jackie, his high school sweetheart, in 1972.

Mike is preceded in death by his precious (infant) son Mason and his parents Mick O’Bryan and Sally Ann Potter.

Mike was the oldest of seven children including siblings Joseph, Patricia, Margaret, Tara, John and Mary Alyce.

Mike was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Funeral arrangements by Mt. Baker Cremation.