M’Liss Hathaway, age 95, of Nooksack, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. at her home.

She was born in Bend, Oregon, on March 25, 1926, to parents Arthur Ernest and Evelyn Frances (Allinger) Coe. She was a lover of nature from being out in the woods stalking for morel mushrooms and huckleberries, beach combing or in the deserts of Arizona, all of which gave her inspiration for writing her poetry, paintings of watercolor and acrylic. She love playing the piano and organ as well as knitting and crocheting. M’liss also loved vegetable gardening growing corn, peas, beans, tomatoes and numerous other things she could preserve or can and share with family and friends.

Most important, she loved her Lord and Savior Jehovah God studying, teaching and encouraging others to be grateful for the Lord’s blessings.

M’Liss was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lester; son Leslie; two sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her daughter Susan (Stephen); daughter-in-law Maryellen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family suggests memorial contributions be may made to either Whatcom Hospice or your favorite animal shelter.

A Zoom memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

