Natalie Hogan 

Our beloved Natalie Pauline Hogan went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 13 after a six-year battle with lung cancer.

Natalie was born April 21, 1987 in Escondido, Calif. to parents John and Anita Feenstra. Natalie graduated from Lynden Christian School and went to Dordt University to pursue a bachelor’s of nursing degree. After graduating, she went on to work at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.

Natalie met the love of her life, Matthew Hogan, and after a time they were married on May 11, 2012 in Lynden. Natalie enjoyed soccer, gaming with her horse, nursing, motherhood and being a wife. Her family meant the world to her and it showed in her love and care for Matt and Ethan.

Natalie is survived by her loving husband Matthew Hogan and son Ethan of Lynden, parents John and Anita Feenstra of Everson, sister Alisa (Ross) Boonstra, Chloe, Norah of Eden Prairie, MN, brothers Jacob (Stephanie) Feenstra, Rachel, Austin, Megan of Sherwood, OR and Mark (Sarah) Feenstra, Abby, Hannah, Isaac of Lynden; grandmother Anneke Kel-der of the Netherlands.

Natalie will also be greatly missed by her parents-in-law, Dan and Jocelyn Hogan, siblings in-law Leah (Mark) Arvidson, Bella, Brenner and Mark (Christine) Hogan, Judah, Silas and Asher.

You are invited to join Natalie’s family for visitation on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Lynden United Reformed Church, Benson Road, Lynden on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Monumenta Cemetery at about 2 p.m. Reception will follow at the church. Memorial donations are suggested to Abounding Grace Radio, PO Box 732, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.