Nellie Heeringa, age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5 at Lynden Manor.

Nellie was born on January 14, 1923 in New Holland, South Dakota to Henry and Ada (De Waard) Korevaar and was the eldest of four siblings: Anna, Arlo and Corinne.

Nellie’s family moved from South Dakota to Lynden in 1941 when she was 18 years old.

Tragically, her mother died in November 1943.

The following spring on May 10, 1944, Nellie married Gerrit (Bud) Heeringa and settled on the Bender Road. There they raised three daughters.

Nellie was an energetic co-worker with Bud on the farm.

Nellie planted, harvested, canned and froze vegetables and fruits.

Nellie had the gift of hospitality and loved people.

Nellie baked bars, cookies, pies and breads as she often hosted cousins from South Dakota as well as friends and relatives in Lynden.

Nellie was a talented seamstress and quilter.

Much of her social life centered around the First Christian Reformed Church where she attended the meetings of the Daughters of Zion and Ruth Society.

Nellie also donated hours to helping the potato salad crew and making receiving blankets and crocheting hats for newborns at the baby meeting.

She volunteered for Lynden Christian School in their cash for trash program.

Nellie was an avid reader, an excellent Scrabble player, and puzzle maker.

In 1990, Bud and Nellie retired from the farm and moved to Vine Street. They enjoyed travelling and covered much of the United States by car (including Alaska).

They visited Argentina three times and they toured many European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Nellie’s beloved husband, Bud, died in 2006.

Nellie was the last living survivor of the original Thomas and Gezina Heeringa family: Dena, Sadie, Hermina, Peter, Herman, Lewis, Henry, Thomas Jr. and spouses have all passed away; many in the decade of 1990.

Nellie was preceded in death by her father, Henry, stepmother Kate, sister Ann and brother-in-law Adrian, brother Arlo and sister-in-law Ann, and brother-in-law LeRoy Ligtenberg.

In addition, two sons-in-law, Harvey A. Stob and Thomas H. Brown died in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Nellie is survived by her daughters Lorna Brown, Audrey Stob, and Denise (Edward) Einfeld and sister Corinne Ligtenberg. Grandchildren Aaron (Lori) Brown, Benjamin (Dana) Stob, Sonia (Derek) Zeyl, Daniel Stob and Travis and Kyle Einfeld; and great-grandchildren Connor, Teagan and Beckett Brown; Noah, Anneke and Phoebe Zeyl; Jillian, Hayden, Sophia, Jacob and Elizabeth Stob. Memorials can be made to First Christian Reformed Church and Lynden Christian School.

You are invited for the graveside service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at Monumenta Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church.

