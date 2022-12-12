Nelly Voskuilen went to be with her lord and savior on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lynden Manor.

Nelly was born July 16, 1929 in Zevenhuizen, Holland to parents, Nicolaas L and Cornelia (Vander Horst) Honcoop. She graduated high school.

Growing up there were fond memories of the nine siblings getting together Sunday afternoon for coffee.

In the retirement years, they would go out for dinner on Saturday evening and then play card games.

Nelly married Arnold Voskuilen on March 16, 1951. Arnold and Nelly have two children. As a family, they enjoyed going on family trips to Penticton, B.C.

Together with brother Case Voskuilen they ran Voskuilen Service until retirement. Nelly was a bookkeeper for the business. She loved growing flowers and was on a Bocci Ball team for a few years.

Nelly was a member of First Christian Reformed Church.

Nelly is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 49 years, Arnold Voskuilen, siblings Joe Honcoop, Len Honcoop, Maurice Honcoop, Jim Honcoop, Nicolaas Honcoop, William Honcoop, Antonia Tjoelker, and Louisa Haveman; and brother in law Case Voskuilen.

Nelly is survived by her son Rick Voskuilen (girlfriend Connie) of Lynden, daughter Donna Voskuilen of Lynden, grandson Matthew Voskuilen of Lynden, sister Marie Tjoelker of Lynden, sisters-in-law, Ada Voskuilen, Roberta Honcoop, Wanda Thompson all of Lynden; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A viewing and visitation for family and close friends will be Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 1:15 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, fellowship following.

The graveside service will be Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.