Annette (Nettie) Pottratz, age 106, passed away June 30 at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

Nettie is remembered for her great faith in Jesus, her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit.

Nettie was a proud person, always looked her best when you came to visit or she left her home.

Nettie was born April 24, 1916 in Lynden to parents Dick Rutgers and Ruby Zweegman.

She moved to Yakima when she was 33, then on to Centralia and finally back to Lynden when she was 62 years old.

Nettie was a good waitress, excellent cook, sold mobile homes and drove trucks in early days.

Nettie is survived by daughter Arlene Johnson Brown (Harold), son Barry Van Ry (Linda), and daughter Melanie Smith (Terry), sister Tina Navis, 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 27 great great grandchildren.

Nettie is preceded in death by infant son Bernett in 1944, husband Lester Pottratz in 1995, sisters Buddy Stremler (Bill) and Ruth Bosman (Shorty), brothers Ernie Rutgers (Margaret) and Rich Rutgers (Jean), and brother in law Harley Navis.

Nettie was a member of Faith Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Mission Ministries, PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The family expresses deep gratitude for five years of excellent attention at Christian Health Care Center for our mother and also for so many visits by family and friends.

A celebration of life will be at Gillies Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 followed by burial at Monumenta Cemetery and later refreshments.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.