Nicholas “Nick” Criscuola was born on June 15, 1946, in Coupeville, Washington.

Raised on his family’s fishing boat, he joined the Navy after graduating high school in 1966, serving on the U.S.S Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Judy Boehringer, and together they raised a beautiful family.

An electrician by trade, Nick was known for his precision and work ethic, retiring in 2008. He spent his retirement in Bible studies, volunteer work, car shows, and many joy-filled days shrimping, crabbing, and fishing with his family and friends on his personally-restored boat.

Always quick with a kind word and a joke, Nick will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. Nick is preceded in death by his parents Michael Criscuola and Eileen Worthington, his brothers Michael Jr. and Noel Criscuola, and son Jason Criscuola. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Criscuola, son Brian (Julie) Criscuola, daughter Michelle (Darrel) Cronk, and grandchildren Jason, Trevor, Peter, Shelby, Maria, Kirsten, David, James, and Betty Cronk; Maxton, Ethan, and Audrey Criscuola.

Memorial service March 16, 1 p.m. at Northlake Community Church, 1471 McLeod Road, Bellingham.