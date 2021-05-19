Nick Bonstein passed away on April 28, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born April 25, 1968, to Gary and Penny Bonstein in Bellingham where he resided until 1977 when the family moved to Lynden. Nick spent the years of his youth doing his paper route, having water fights, and building snow and cardboard forts with his sister and the neighborhood kids.

A 1986 graduate of Lynden High School, Nick had a long career as a commercial fisherman starting at the age of 14 on his father’s boat locally in the Pacific Northwest and also in Alaska. He also worked for several years up at the Mt. Baker Ski Area. Most recently, he was the production scheduler at Lynden Door Inc. where he had been employed since 1996.

Nick enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was up in the mountains or out by the water. He loved his Seattle sports teams, especially the Seahawks, with whom he had season tickets since 1998. He also loved attending rock concerts.

Nick was loved by many. His kindness to others, his generosity, his sense of humor and his compassion for others will be sorely missed, but will never be forgotten.

Nick is survived by his father, Gary Bonstein; his mother, Penny Jackson; sister Barbara Bonstein and nephew Ben, brother Chris (Jennifer) and their two kids, Charlie and Connor.

The family will hold a private service at a later time.