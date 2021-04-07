Orran Dodson

Orran C. Dodson, age 88, passed on April 7, 2021.

He was the beloved husband of Karen Dodson, who preceded him in 2013, and the father of Michael (Sue), Ellen, David (Lori) and Beth. He was greatly loved his nine granddaughters, Michelle, Wendy, Karlie, Virginia, Gillian, Dora, Tamara, Cassie and Abby; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his devoted sister Frances, and was predeceased by his brother Paul.

Orran was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Van Buren, Missouri, to Leland and Ruth (Hanger) Dodson. The family moved to Lynden when Orran was 9, and he graduated from Lynden High School in 1951. Orran and Karen (Booman), high school sweethearts, were married on Sept. 4, 1952, and were married for over 60 years until her passing.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Orran partnered with his father in the grocery business. After 10 years in North Bellingham, they moved to Nugents Corner, taking one of the smallest stores on the highway and building it into the largest. He was a fixture at “the Corner” for over 50 years. He enjoyed working with his father and mother, then his children and grandchildren along with countless employees. Orran served on regional and national boards of independent grocers, but he always felt the best part of his career was being part of and serving the local community. He was dedicated to the Nugent’s Corner fire department and contributed greatly to its growth. He served for many years as a fireman and battalion chief and ended his service as a fire commissioner of District 1.

Orran suffered from a long-term illness and spent his final years in the care of his family.

A family graveside service will be held at Ten Mile Cemetery south of Lynden.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Deming Library, P.O. Box 357, Deming, WA 98244 in Orran’s memory.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Orran online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.