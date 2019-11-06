Orval Adams was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Saskatchewan, Canada, to Leonard and Edna Adams. He passed away on Nov. 2, 2019.

A proud veteran, he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Cribbage and golfing.

Orval was preceded in death by his brother Glenn and sister Marg.

Survivors include: son Jay (Julie) Adams; daughter Terri Grape (Marlo); brother Dale (Colleen) Adams; four grandchildren; and partner Judy Schuler.

Memorial donations may be made in Orval’s name to the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Dr., Ferndale.