Otto Graep

Otto Gerhardt Graep passed away peacefully on July 20 in Ferndale at the age of 102.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1919, in Everson, Washington.

Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Otto Hermann Leopold Graep and Bertha Mathilda Wendt Graep, brother Gerhardt Carl Graep, sister Gertrude Hildegard Fenstermacher and his wife, Melody Elizabeth Graep.

Otto married Melody in 1950 and they had three children, Carol Ketchum, Hazel Graep and John Graep.

On addition to his three children, Otto is survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

As a young man, like his father, Otto was a farmer growing various vegetables and fruits. He was also a Teamster Union truck driver.

He helped build I-5 and Upper Baker Dam. He went to Alaska and dabbled in gold mining for a short time.

Later, Otto worked as the Motor Pool Supervisor and was responsible for the maintenance of the BAR Main Distant Early Warning Line Station on Barter Island, Alaska.

After retirement, Otto returned to farming by growing strawberries and apples in his front yard along with owning and operating a fruit and vegetable stand.

Otto became very involved in the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association.

He traveled Washington State to compete in tractor pulling.

He won numerous awards for his expertise.

Otto enjoyed driving his tractor in local parades and waving to his fans.

He even traveled to Tunica, Mississippi, for the 2016 Southern Nationals Antique Tractor Pull.

As the oldest participant ever, Otto drove the demonstration pull on Clementine, the raffle tractor.

Otto is in the Guiness Book of World Records as the oldest competitive tractor puller at 99 years and 9 months of age. Otto will be remembered fondly by family and friends.

He touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten.

We will be honoring Otto at the 50th anniversary of the PSATMA on Aug. 3-6.

His grandson, Ryan, will compete with Grandpa Otto’s Massey Harris tractor.

The family requests no flowers. Donations to the PSATMA in honor of Otto would be appreciated.