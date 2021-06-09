Patricia Rhea

Patricia Marie Rhea, age 66, of Everson, known to her friends and family as Patti, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Lynden.

She was born July 15, 1954, in Moses Lake WA to parents Robert Marion and Helen Marie (Miller) Rhea. Patti graduated from Meridian High School and went to work for Georgia-Pacific in Bellingham until it closed in December 2007. Patti then enjoyed boating and RVing with friends.

She will be remembered for her great personality and her fun-loving attitude and her infectious giggle. Patti loved her many nieces and nephews and her dogs, cats and horses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen Rhea, and sister Sharon Fisher.

Patti is survived by sister Susan (husband Mike) Buchholz; brothers Mike (wife Pilar) Rhea, Alan Rhea and Don (Kim) Rhea.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, in Greenacres Cemetery of Ferndale.

