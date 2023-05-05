Paul Albert Benedict was born in Kansas City, Missouri March 7, 1932, to John Henry Benedict and Margery Benedict (Beck). On Memorial Day 1940, his family moved to Nyssa, Oregon where he lived until he graduated from Nyssa High School in 1950.

He attended Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle, WA where he met and fell in love with Ruth. They were married Dec. 27,1952 in Bellingham WA at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Paul served at that church in various ways including being an elder, Adult Sunday School teacher, and working on the building upkeep for over 60 years.

He owned and operated a Mobile Gas Station on the south side of Bellingham. He graduated from Western Washington College and went on to receive a master’s degree in education. He taught English and French at Ferndale High School until he retired.

Paul enjoyed spending time with missionaries when they were home on furlough. He loved going on missionary trips, where he repaired equipment and shared the gospel with the local people. The highlight trip for Paul was going to Central African Republic where his sister Margery was a missionary. Paul led a team into the back country via canoe to show the Jesus Film on a portable projector. A sheet would be hung from a tree where the video would be shown. Hundreds of people would travel on foot, some all day to see what they’d never seen before, a movie picture and to hear what they never heard before, the gospel. Many were saved.

Paul and Ruth traveled the world over the years including Europe, Mexico, Iceland, Australia and including teaching in China and Malaysia. Some trips included their kids and grandkids.

In the last few years, Paul acted as a chaplain for Gundy’s Auto Recycling at several locations in Western Washington. On a limited basis, he did this up to the week of his death.

Paul loved his family, prayed for them daily, was passionate about spending time with them and was a father figure to many. He and Ruth often hosted family gatherings and opened their home to many others. His hobbies over the years included flying kites, playing the didgeridoo, Scuba diving, motorcycle riding, playing paintball and doing Sudoku puzzles.

He loved tinkering with machinery, making sure it was kept in pristine condition, enjoyed playing golf, keeping his yard looking good and being the center of everyone’s attention. His family loved him and will greatly miss him! We look forward to a family reunion in heaven!

Paul is survived by his wife Ruth, daughters Jeannette Partlow (Ken), Delight McLeod (Neil), and Heather Rusling; siblings Esther Brambilla, Philip Benedict, and Stephen Benedict; grandchildren Reid Partlow, Ryan Partlow, Cameron Partlow, Summer Munday, Devin Day, Kasey VanDeHey, Austin Rusling, Adam Rusling, Alex Rusling; great grandchildren William, Andrew, Lydia and Valentina Partlow, Alice and Lucy Partlow, Seth, Amelia and Chloe Vogel, Cora Rusling, Beatrice and Isla VanDeHey; and great, great grandson Shephard Vogel.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, son Gregory Benedict, brothers David Benedict, John Benedict and Daniel Benedict, sisters Margery Benedict and Judy Benedict.

Friends and family are invited to the memorial service at Grace Baptist Fellowship on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. A private family graveside service preceded at Ten Mile Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.