Paul Tuttle 

Paul Harvey Tuttle was a kind, gentle, goofy man with a servant’s heart.

Paul was born at home on July 16, 1958, in Bellingham to Patricia and Harvey Tuttle.

Paul spent his childhood playing sports with friends, visiting the Tuttle family homestead on Lummi Island, and spending time with family in Ferndale.

Paul was one of the most loving, dedicated, and faithful Christians. He went to be with his Lord on Sept. 14. Paul went quickly in his bed at home and is now rejoicing in heaven.

A public celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Calvary Chapel Northwest, 6015 Guide Meridian, Bellingham.

You can view Paul’s full obituary at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.