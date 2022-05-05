Paul Van Dyke 

Paul B. Van Dyke was born in Lynden on June 1, 1928, to Henry and Priscilla Van Dyke. He quietly passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, with family by his side.

After high school, Paul served in the army during World War II. Upon his return home, he met and married his wife of 68 years, Frances “Frankie” Lamont on March 13, 1953. They raised three children, built several homes together and enjoyed many happy years.

Paul was a gifted mason who built many milking parlors, buildings and fireplaces in the Whatcom and Skagit counties. A memory from his children is of the family driving around the county and him pointing to a structure or building and saying, “I built that!” to which his family would answer, “of course you did!”

Paul was a quiet yet strong presence who was respected by those around him. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, traveling the country with his family in their motorhome and attending church. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge, Lynden Camels Club, VFW and the Nash Car Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Priscilla Van Dyke, brother David Van Dyke and his grandson Dion Kindle.

Paul is survived by his wife Frances, his children Greg (Laura) Van Dyke, Diane (Don) Kindle, Valerie (Mike) Pennylegion, his six grandchildren, one great grandchild and sisters Ruth Hyink and Helen Taylor.

Paul will be remembered for his kind, adventurous spirit and his dedication to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.