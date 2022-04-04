Paul Van Dyken

Our beloved “Pops” or “Papa”, Paul D. Van Dyken, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 31 surrounded by his family. He fought a valiant fight against multiple cancers over many years.

Paul was a quiet, genuine good-hearted man who loved his family and God. There was a peace about him that hovered wherever he went.

Paul was known to be loyal, dedicated yet humble, and a patient teacher to those at work and at the fire department.

Paul was born Feb. 5, 1949 in Bellingham to parents Ralph and Marjorie (Rupke) Van Dyken. He graduated from Lynden High School and Bellevue Community College’s X Ray program.

Paul married Cheryl Schuitema on April 21, 1978 in Lynden. He began his career in the medical field driving ambulance in Seattle then settled at St. Luke’s and St. Joseph’s Hospitals for over 40 years as an X Ray/CT technician.

Paul also dedicated service to the fire department beginning in 1978 to present day as a volunteer fire fighter, teacher, medical officer, and tender driver.

Paul loved his grandkids first followed by restoring his classic car. He enjoyed time on the boat and traveling with his wife.

Paul is preceded in death by his daughter Traci Van Dyken in 2017 and parents Ralph (2003) and Marjorie Van Dyken (2016).

Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Van Dyken, children Stephanie (Tim) Broersma and Jason (Lindsay) Van Dyken, and grandchildren Addison, Charlie, Myriam and Baylee Broersma and Talan and Ashlyn Van Dyken. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Bob (Betty) Van Dyken, Brian Van Dyken, Mark (Cheryl) Van Dyken, Cathy Van Dyken, and Carla (Bob) Van Dyken-Hodson; and numerous extended family members.

A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 7 at Greenwood Cemetery, followed by a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at Faith Reformed Church, Lynden. All are welcome.

Memorials may be made to the Bellingham/Whatcom Firefighters Benevolent Foundation, PO Box 5401, Bellingham, WA. 98227.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.