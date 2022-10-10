Peggy Martin 

After a short but courageous fight with cancer, Peggy E. Martin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90 in Bellingham on Sept. 26.

Peggy was born in Ridgefield, WA on Jan. 3, 1932 to Clarence and Ida Parker. She was raised on a farm in Amboy, WA and attended schools in Battleground, WA.

In 1950, Peggy married Don Martin and they had seven children and lived in various communities including Amboy, Goldendale, and Everson.

In 1976 Peggy married Aaron Martin in Bellingham and they enjoyed many years together until Aaron’s passing in 1998.

Peggy is survived by her children: Cindy Hessler (Jim), Wayne Martin, Vicki Campbell, Wendy Wagner (Dale), Marla Entrikin (Thomas), and Lyle Martin (Liz); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Peggy was an eclectic personality and left an impression on everyone who ever met her.

She preferred to be called by her nickname Hoot, which is the name all the grandchildren know her by.

Peggy was an energetic and determined woman and lived independently in her home of 50 years.

Peggy was hard working, creative, and generous. She never passed up a garage sale sign, and being a woman born out of the depression was hesitant to ever throw anything away. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jerns Funeral Home.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal Dome Room, 355 Harris Avenue, Bellingham (Fairhaven). You are invited to attend this celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, Peggy would prefer any donations be made to the local hospice or charity of your choice.