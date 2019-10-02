Peter Bosman, age 95, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Christian Health Care Center. He was known for having a servant heart and being patient, giving and humble.

Peter was born in Lynden on Feb. 25, 1924, to parents John and Alice (Hendricks) Bosman. He was from a large family of 14 children, with Peter being the youngest boy. He went on to graduate from Lynden High School. Peter married Joyce Bauman Sept. 5, 1947, in Lynden and started as a farmer. Over time he felt the need for missions and moved the family to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to attend Calvin College where Peter earned his bachelor’s degree.

Peter was a teacher at Walker Christian School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Monroe Christian in Monroe, Washington. He taught and was principal at Sumas Christian School and went on to teaching at Lynden Christian Schools for an accumulation of 24 years in teaching. He was thought of highly by many of his students.

Peter was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and served on the church council in the past. He was active in the Crossroads Prison Ministries Bible study for 10 to 12 years.

The family thanks the Christian Health Care Center and Meadow Greens for their loving care of Peter through these last two years.

Peter is survived by children Karl (Dolores) Bosman, Gin Bosman and Steve (Jeanie) Bosman; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Esther “Boots” Rupke in Michigan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Peter was preceded in death by brothers Bill, Herman, Henry, John, Ben, Jim Sr. and Shorty; sisters Nellie Terpstra, Betty Triplett, Etta Bode, Jill Bode and Alice “Toots” Spoelstra.

As per Peter’s request, no memorial service will be held, just a graveside. The graveside service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a reception in Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

Memorials may be sent to Habitat for Humanity or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.