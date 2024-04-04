Peter Jay DeBruin, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at St. Joseph Hospital. Peter was born Aug. 2, 1945 in Hull, Iowa to parents John and Hermina (Kooiman) DeBruin.

Peter was the first born of seven children. He was a 1963 graduate of Nooksack Valley High School.

Peter married Bonnie VanDiest on Sept. 2, 1966 and together they had two sons, Terry and Tim.

Peter began his working career with the Whatcom County Road Department. He then got his auctioneer license in June 1981 and began working for the Lynden Auction Market until it closed. He then worked for the Marysville Livestock Auction for a few years. He and Bonnie purchased the Everson Auction Market business in 2000 where Peter auctioneer for 23 years. Peter was a through and through farmer and he loved being around farm animals.

Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and camping. One of his favorite camping spots was Curlew Lake in Republic, WA.

Peter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie; sons Terry (Krystal) DeBruin of Sumas and Tim (Kim) DeBruin of Lynden; grandchildren Layn (Megan) DeBruin, Lacey DeBruin, Darren DeBruin, Landon (Tess) DeBruin, Kelsey (TJ) Dykstra; step-grandchildren Lee and Ivory Crabtree, and great-granddaughter Layla DeBruin, all of Whatcom County.

He will be greatly missed by his siblings Jane (Larry) Hyatt of Mount Vernon, Dave (Shelly) DeBruin of Deming, Bill (Catherine) DeBruin of Pateros, Roger (Diane) DeBruin of Sumas, and Jerry (Georgia) DeBruin of Sumas; brothers and sisters-in-laws Patti (Phil) Roorda, Mary (Mike) Quinn, Bette (Duane) Bode, Bill (Diane) VanDiest, and Jim (Julie) VanDiest; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents John and Hermina DeBruin, brother Robert DeBruin, sisters-in-law, Kathy DeBruin and Jayne Roorda.

The family wishes to thank the Christian Health Care Center, Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Eden Homecare and Hospice for such amazing and loving care the last four months and in his final days.

The memorial service was held on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 300 7th St., Lynden. A private family burial preceded at Nooksack Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Light House Mission PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.