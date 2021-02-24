Peter Weg Jr.

Peter Weg, age 95, passed quietly into glory on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Peter was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Sibley, Iowa, to parents Peter Sr. and Bertha (Leenstra) Weg. When Peter was 17 years old, he moved with his family to Lynden and he worked for a local farmer.

Peter and Betty deKubber met and later married on Nov. 5, 1947, in a double wedding with Jim and Babe Bosman, a special time for both couples.

Together Peter and Betty bought the family farm from his parents on Double Ditch Road working side by side milking, doing chores and raising 300 chickens and selling eggs commercially. Peter became a partner with son Rick and Carol Weg in 1977. Pete drove truck for TenKley Livestock from 1979 to 1983, then worked for Bogaard Hay as a hay salesman for 20 years. In 2004 Peter and Betty sold their portion of the farm to Rick and Carol.

For many years Pete and Betty donated their truck and time to the Lynden Christian paper baler program.

Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2018; brothers Benny and Hank; sister Edith Wielenga; and son-in-law Glenn Bos.

Peter is survived by his children, Sharon Oppewall, Marsha Miller, Rick Weg (Carol), Jan Bos, Lonnie Postma (Brian) and Debra Luna (Dan); 19 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by brothers-in-law Jack (Peggy) deKubber of Snohomish and Denny deKubber of Lynden; stepsister and friend Rena Steensma; brother Wes (Carolyn) Weg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 18, at Gillies Funeral Home. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, Feb. 19, in Monumenta Cemetery followed by a memorial service for family and close friends at First Christian Reformed Church. You may watch the recorded memorial service on Peter Weg’s memorial page at www.GilliesFuneral Home.com.

Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.