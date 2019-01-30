Peter Zylstra

Peter John Zylstra passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the age of 83.

He was born to John and Marie Zylstra in Sheldon, Iowa, on Aug. 30, 1935. At the age of 9 he moved with his family to a farm near Sumas. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1953. He was married to Betty Wouters in 1956.

Peter is survived by Betty, his wife of 62 years, of Lynden; daughter Barb Zylstra of Birch Bay; sons Keith (Sharylann) of Lynden and Ray (Cathy) Zylstra of Ferndale; grandchildren Andrew and Ryan Martin of Birch Bay; Alanna (Adam) Wagenaar, Peyton, Addelyn and Cooper of Lynden; Tim (Carmen) Zylstra, Brielle and Nolan of Kansas City, Missouri, Tom (Shannon) Zylstra and Vince of Lynden, Nick (Tanya) Zylstra of Ferndale, Brandon (Missy) Zylstra of Custer, Lindsay Zylstra of Ferndale; sister Ann (Ron) Alexander of LaBarge, Wyoming; sisters-in-law Darlene Zylstra of Bellingham and Doris Epley of Lynden; brother-in-law Howard (Clarice) Wouters of Tacoma; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

His passion in early years when his kids were growing up was the horses. Later it was fishing and old outboard motors. But most of all and through his life it was his faith in Christ and work. He loved to work! This was evident though the many volunteer projects he did for World Renew, YWAM, Teen Missions, Youth Group, etc. He was inspired by his favorite Bible verse, 1 Peter 4:10: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

A memorial service was held on Friday, Jan. 25.

Arrangements were by Whatcom Cremation & Funeral, 360-734-7073, whatcomcremationandfuneral.com.