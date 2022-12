Ralph Edward Sager, age 81, of Ferndale passed away Monday, Nov. 21 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham.

Ralph was born Feb. 20, 1941 in Ferndale.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Cornerstone Community Church, 5732 Olson Road, Ferndale, with Pastor Chris Leingang officiating.

Private family interment will be held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale.

Funeral services provided by Sigs Funeral and Cremation Services, www.sigsfuneralservices.com.