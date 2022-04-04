Ralph Visser

Ralph J Visser age 96, passed away Friday, April 8 at his home in Lynden. He just missed his 97th birthday by 11 days.

Ralph was born April 19, 1925 at home on Stickney Island Road, Everson to parents Jelte and Jennie Visser, their third child of 10.

Ralph married Cora Lankhaar on Oct. 8, 1947 and together they had five children. Ralph and Cora purchased a 40-acre farm on Kragt Road then expanded to 113 acres north east of Lynden.

In 1987, Ralph and Cora retired to a home on Pangborn Road.

While Ralph enjoyed farming he also drove for Elenbaas Dairy, Carnation, Doug Pullar, Harold Day, and finally Whatcom Builders.

Ralph retired from farming at age 65 and was recruited to help with the cardboard truck at Lynden Christian School where he was a faithful volunteer for 15 years. Ralph served with the Lighthouse Mission Ministries as a boardmember and was a charter member of Sumas Christian Reformed church. He also served on the Sumas Christian school board, PTA, and church missions committee.

Ralph and Cora enjoyed trips to Europe, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, New York, and many other states.

Ralph was always available to help out the kids on the farm in the spring and summer with tractor work or where needed. It was then he taught his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the example of a servant’s heart.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Cora, son Jelte Visser, great granddaughter Jera Sterk, brothers Wallace Visser, Lambert (Freda) Visser, Hilbert (Wilma) Visser, Bill (Edith) Visser, Andy (Gert) Visser, and Jasper John Visser; in-laws Mel Robertson, Cornelius Lankhaar, William Lankhaar, Gerrit (Dorothy) Lankhaar, Dennis (Barb) Lankhaar, Marie (Rene) VanderPloeg, and Helen (Maurice) Honcoop.

Ralph is survived by children Alice (John) Sterk of Lynden, Richard (Phyllis) of Keizer, OR, Rod (Penny) Visser of Lynden, and Carolyn McIlvenna of Lynden; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Ralph will be greatly missed by sisters Jeannette (Jake) Stap of Lynden and Marj Robertson of Grants Pass, Oregon, brother Elton Visser of Sumas, and sister-in-law Agnes Lankhaar of Lynden.

The private graveside service is set for Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at Monumenta Cemetery followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Sumas Christian Reformed Church.

You may send memorials to Lynden Christian Schools 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264 or to the Light House Mission Ministries PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.