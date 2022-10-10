Randall Wright

Randall Scott Wright, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Randall was born February 6, 1946, in Sumas to parents Evan and Hazel Wright. He grew up in Everson and graduated from Nooksack Valley where he met his love, Margueritte Crabtree.

They were married on Aug. 11, 1967. In 1968, Randall graduated from Aurora College in Illinois and returned to Everson to begin teaching for the Lynden School District.

He later pursued a career as an agronomist where he loved working alongside friends and Whatcom County farmers.

Randall enjoyed serving on the Nooksack Valley School Board.

His love and joy were deeply rooted in his faith and family.

Randall will be missed dearly by his loving wife Margueritte, and daughters, Sheri and husband Brent Reamer of Lynden; Laurie and husband Bryan Silves of Lynden.

Randall was the proud grandfather of Blake and Kylie Silves; Courtney and Grant Reamer.

Randall is survived by sister Claudia and husband Brian Robinson of Kennewick, WA, and many other relatives. Randall was preceded in death by his parents Evan and Hazel Wright, and grandson Braden Reamer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden.

Arrangements entrusted to Sig’s Funeral Services.