Rena Steensma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 1 at the age of 94.

Rena was born May 29, 1927 in Sibley, Iowa to John and Pearl Tolsma. She was the eldest of three children. Her brother Otto Tolsma and sister Shirley Gesink predeceased her.

Rena married Fred Steensma in September of 1946 in Bigelow, Minnesota. They moved from Bigelow to Lynden soon after getting married.

She was a supportive partner to her husband in running their dairy farm.

Rena was a loving mother to their five children and a proud grandmother.

Rena enjoyed homemaking, especially time spent sewing, canning, and crocheting. She was known for her hospitality and service to others.

She volunteered at First Christian Reformed Church, Ebenezer Christian School, and the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Rena is survived by her children Audrie (Glen) Shagren of Bonney Lake, Paulette (Ed) Huisingh of Poulsbo, Cindy (Craig) Collings of Spokane, John (Karen) Steensma of Lynden, and H. Kevin (Meghan) Steensma of Seattle, and 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Fred in 2015. The family is grateful to her many friends for their loving care and support over the years.

Memorial donations are suggested to Lynden Christian School, Ebenezer Christian School, and the Crisis Pregnancy Center. The private family graveside committal will be in Monumenta Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 11 followed by the memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.