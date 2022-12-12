Rhoda Wedan 

Rhoda Mae (Rodine) Wedan went to be with the Lord peacefully on Nov. 20.

Rhoda, being the daughter of a pastor and missionary family met her husband, Warren James Wedan in Minnesota after she graduated from college and nursing school. They married in 1952 and had two children.

Rhoda, a loving wife, was devoted to serving the Lord as the wife of a pastor. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, needlework, as well as singing and playing the piano and organ.

Rhoda also cherished reading, especially her Bible. She was a dedicated mother, a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The pastors and people of Sunrise Baptist Church held a special place in her heart.

The family would like to thank Lynden Christian Health Care Center for the loving and faithful care given.

Funeral arrangements at Sunrise Baptist Church are pending.